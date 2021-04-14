Staggered Column - Baglama Saz Improvisation

Here is an improvisation on my Turkish Baglama Saz to a 115bpm maqsoum style beat. While I improvised on the saz I listened to a generic maqsoum 4/4 beat on the doumbek to influence the way I played the saz. Later in Cakewalk I added an indie drumkit with more of a rock/post rock style drum beat to get an interesting fusion of styles. The trick was trying to get the drums programmed to sound similar to the original doumbek beat I improvised to without having them become repetitive in nature.



The mood of the drums and saz kind of reminded me of a group of soldiers going out on patrol on the roads. Hence the name Staggered Column as that is the formation they usually deploy in on roads while on foot.



Thanks for listening :-)