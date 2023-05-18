Adam Schiff Could Be Expelled From Congress for Lying About Trump

California Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff was a leading advocate of the false accusation that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russian agents. His outrageous lies were finally officially debunked when Special Counsel John Durham released his report into how the false allegations became the basis of a federal investigation of Mr. Trump that dogged him throughout his 4-year term in the White House. Mr. Schiff has not apologized to the American people for lying. Florida Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is not waiting for Mr. Schiff to confess he lied. She introduced a resolution to expel Adam Schiff from the US House. Mr. Schiff is currently running for the US Senate to replace retiring 89 year old Senator Diane Feinstein.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/18/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can down the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf