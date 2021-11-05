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VAERS Symptoms and proportionate ratios reveals a very scary reality!
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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141 views • November 05, 2021
Your heart, lungs and just about all major organs are under attack. Applying a weighted or relative value to symptoms and Class of Symptoms via SMQ’s coding structure reveal many grave realizations. The solution is worse than the problem, and the world is getting bamboozled. Please do not drink the kool-aid and do your own homework! God Bless.
Link to all backup data, pdf's spreadsheets:
https://bit.ly/3bGNfWq

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Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
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Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

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Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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