The Dark Agenda behind The Assault of Posie Parker in Auckland, New Zealand - PART 1
During this month, school teachers across New Zealand are being compelled to push radical transgender ideas into the impressionable minds of young New Zealanders, in what is known as 'Pride Month'.


This week June 12-16 is being touted as 'Pride Week' in Children's schools across the country.


Only one thing will stop this; full parental engagement with the schools to tell them to stop this nonsense and blatant indoctrination. For parents to do this, we must all first comprehend the depths of the depravity behind the transgender push. Posie Parker held up a mirror to New Zealand.


Ross Campbell speaks about what he experienced on the day of Posie's appearance at Albert Park and how important is that all Kiwis now stand up and protect the minds of our children.


The truth shall set you free.


Keywords
politicsnew zealandtrans agenda

