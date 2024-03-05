Create New Account
Machine Learning And Molecular Communication In The IoBnT
Published Yesterday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nF8Z6HgSLQ

[ML News] Groq, Gemma, Sora, Gemini, and Air Canada's chatbot troubles

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_communication

file:///C:/Users/Brina/Downloads/Bio-OpticalCommunication_acase-studyofOut-to-InBodyInterface.pdf

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/top-right-The-hourly-distribution-of-the-Cheyne-Stokes-breathing-and-variant-breathing_fig5_334147427

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Examples-of-services-where-optical-wireless-communication-coexists-with-post-5G-and-6G_fig2_348149737

intra galvanic coupling

.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.23.394395v1.full

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-21343-4_33

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0140366419316020

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9697992/

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://www.everythingrf.com/community/what-is-mics

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-measurement-setup-of-the-IBC-technique_fig2_273861166

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Transcutaneous-communication-system-using-human-body-as-conductive-medium-for-monitoring_fig1_263292064

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Superframe-structure-of-PA-MAC_fig5_355376280

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Opto-VLSI-based-phased-array-antenna-beamformer-for-broadband-beam-steering_fig1_254060002

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-79788-9

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-distribution-of-a-magnetic-field-V-V-0-in-the-human-body-in-the-middle-plane_fig1_340441537

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/High-level-architecture_fig1_348294446

https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00484-020-01885-1

.

https://rumble.com/v3zzlpb-microwaves-rf-electrical-engineers-see-covid-pain-turn-into-alary-bonu-gain.html

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-100KHz-1GHz-Termination-dependent-Human-Body-Avlani-Nath/c9ce3dea7681a63be87907b80b52e5615b8b5ea4

