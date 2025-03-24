BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Matthew 5:17-20 The Fulfillment of the Law is in Christ
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
114 followers
3 views • 1 month ago

Pastor Andrew Russell teaches from Matthew 5:17-20 with a message entitled The Fulfillment of the Law is in Christ.


Jesus clarifies that He upholds and fulfills the Law and that true righteousness goes beyond outward actions to include a pure heart and sincere obedience to God's commands.

Jesus declares that He has not come to abolish the Law or the Prophets (the Scriptures of the Old Testament), but to fulfill them. He affirms that the purpose of His coming is not to discard the Law but to complete its intended meaning and purpose.

Jesus emphasizes the enduring nature of God's Law. He says that not even the smallest letter or stroke of a pen in the Law will disappear until everything is accomplished. This shows the permanence of God's Word.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
lawbible teachingfulfillment in christ
