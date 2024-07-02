The Biden Protocol Has Now Been Activated-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 1 2024

The first major network poll following Thursday night’s debate is out, and it contains some devastating data for President Joe Biden. According to a CBS News/You Gov poll out Sunday — a whopping 72 percent of Americans believe Biden does not have the “mental and cognitive health to serve as president.” That’s a 7 point increase from just three weeks ago. The people that actually control the White House have activated the Biden Protocol.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, you may be reveling in the idea that pretend president Joe Biden did so badly on the debate last Thursday, but please allow me to temper your jubilance with some cold, hard reality. What you saw in that debate was all planned, was all intentional, Biden’s handlers let you see his true condition because his usefulness has come to an end. They have had this day in mind from the beginning, and the Biden Protocol was created to deal with exactly what we see happening right now. What is the Biden Protocol? Simply put, it is the steps that need to be taken to retain power when Joe Biden’s failing mind and body could no longer maintain the ruse. That time is right now, and you are watching it. On this episode, we show you the Biden Protocol, and what’s likely coming next. Also, over in France, Emmanuel Macron did very poorly in Sunday’s snap election, and must pull a rabbit out of his hat to prevent the collapse of his political career. All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!