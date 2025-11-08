🪓Wood Chopping Championship in Belarus - of course, President Lukashenko was there!

Adding:

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that last night’s large-scale attack primarily targeted the country’s energy sector.

One of the main strikes focused on the Kremenchug hydroelectric power station. Media in Svetlovodsk, where the station is located, reported dozens of incoming drones and missiles. As a result, the nearby city of Kremenchug is in total blackout—power is out, and water supply is rationed. A similar situation is reported further down the Dnepr River in Horishni Plavni, Poltava region.

Official confirmation of a direct hit on the hydroelectric station has not been issued, but the scale of the outages suggests significant damage.

The country’s railway network also suffered heavy disruption. Poltava and several other regions experienced extensive damage, causing widespread train delays across Ukraine. “Ukrzaliznytsia” announced the deployment of backup diesel locomotives—an indicator that large sections of the rail grid have lost power. Former MP Igor Mosiychuk reported that a locomotive depot in Hrebinka, Poltava region, was destroyed in the strikes.

Kharkov region was among the hardest hit. The regional capital lost power, with the metro and electric transport shut down. Local officials cited drone and missile attacks on energy infrastructure, while several media outlets reported that the Zmiev thermal power plant had been hit.

Additionally, a guided bomb strike reportedly targeted a gas station west of Kharkov.

Energy facilities were also struck in Odessa region. In Dnepropetrovsk, power outages and infrastructure damage were reported, with local media suggesting a hit on the Pridneprovskaya thermal plant—though this remains unconfirmed.

Authorities in Sumy region reported hits on the energy sector, while additional strikes occurred in Nikolaev and Kirovograd regions.

Emergency power shutdowns were introduced in Kiev overnight. The capital and surrounding areas were attacked by drones.