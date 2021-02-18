© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Earth is flat and rockets do not fly into space - Земята е плоска и ракетите не отлитат в космоса
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • February 18, 2021
Mar 6, 2016
NASA is an extremely lucrative Special operation from the Illuminati's arsenal for deception, fraud and manipulation of Humanity. Since its inception in 1958, NASA has been subsidized by US budget with about $ 700 BILLION. For 2019, the US Congress allocated a budget of $ 21.5 BILLION, and for 2020 - $ 22.6 BILLION.
What benefit has NASA brought to Humanity for these colossal sums? Read: "NASA - CGI-scams, Zero-G planes, pools and acrobatics"!
When we look at photos or videos of rocket launches, they always describe a parabolic trajectory that inevitably brings rockets back to the surface.
You can read and buy The Unique Books of STAMAT from:
https://stamat.org/
НАСА е изключително печелившо Активно мероприятие от арсенала на Илюминатите за заблуда, измама и манипулация на Човечеството. От създаването си през 1958 година до сега НАСА е субсидирана с около 700 МИЛИАРДА долара от бюджета на САЩ. За 2019 година Конгреса на САЩ й отпусна бюджет от 21,5 МИЛИАРДА долара, а за 2020 - 22,6 МИЛИАРДА.
Каква полза донесе НАСА на Човечеството за тези колосални суми? Прочетете: "НАСА – CGI-измами, Зиро-Джи самолети, басейни и акробатика"!
Когато разглеждаме снимки или видео-материали на изстрелвания на ракети, те винаги описват параболична траектория, която неминуемо ги отвежда отново на повърхността.
Уникалните Книги на СТАМАТ можете да четете и да закупите от:
https://stamat.org/
NASA is an extremely lucrative Special operation from the Illuminati's arsenal for deception, fraud and manipulation of Humanity. Since its inception in 1958, NASA has been subsidized by US budget with about $ 700 BILLION. For 2019, the US Congress allocated a budget of $ 21.5 BILLION, and for 2020 - $ 22.6 BILLION.
What benefit has NASA brought to Humanity for these colossal sums? Read: "NASA - CGI-scams, Zero-G planes, pools and acrobatics"!
When we look at photos or videos of rocket launches, they always describe a parabolic trajectory that inevitably brings rockets back to the surface.
You can read and buy The Unique Books of STAMAT from:
https://stamat.org/
НАСА е изключително печелившо Активно мероприятие от арсенала на Илюминатите за заблуда, измама и манипулация на Човечеството. От създаването си през 1958 година до сега НАСА е субсидирана с около 700 МИЛИАРДА долара от бюджета на САЩ. За 2019 година Конгреса на САЩ й отпусна бюджет от 21,5 МИЛИАРДА долара, а за 2020 - 22,6 МИЛИАРДА.
Каква полза донесе НАСА на Човечеството за тези колосални суми? Прочетете: "НАСА – CGI-измами, Зиро-Джи самолети, басейни и акробатика"!
Когато разглеждаме снимки или видео-материали на изстрелвания на ракети, те винаги описват параболична траектория, която неминуемо ги отвежда отново на повърхността.
Уникалните Книги на СТАМАТ можете да четете и да закупите от:
https://stamat.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.