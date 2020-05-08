Ghost Town NYC – Now We're Really Closed

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New York Governor Andrew Cuomo via executive order has banned citizens from entering any store without wearing a medical mask. We are months away from not being able to travel freely or interact in public without submitting to a mandatory vaccination and the mob is ready to shun you if you don't comply.
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