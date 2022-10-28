Michael Yon sounds alarm over BASF shuttering operations, causing catastrophic supply chain collapse

- Dire implications of BASF shuttering operations in Europe

- The coming MASS STARVATION and FREEZING of Europe

- Why War, Pandemics and Famine always go together

- Germans are clear-cutting old growth forests for firewood

- Deindustrialization is here - steel plants shut down

- "Crystal clear" that FAMINE will sweep across Europe

- Mass human migration will be unleashed globally

- Why "greenies" are a SUICIDE cult

- Transportation infrastructure failues / diesel shortages

- Fertilizer shortages and crop failures in America







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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