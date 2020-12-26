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https://youtu.be/s0-eVOpMoWI The covid-19 vaccine leaves people with Bell's palsy
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256 views • December 26, 2020
You couldn't get me to let them stick me with any of their concoctions no matter what I would rather die from whatever they're trying to get rid of then or protect me from then allow them to penetrate me. Those who are doing this shit are satanic no if ands or buts about it. They're demon-possessed and need to be caged tried and dealt with accordingly
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