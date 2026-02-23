BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 23, 2026. Lesson 36-2026. Title: Hidden Gifts That Quiet Wrath
Proverbs 21:14 observes how a discreet gift can calm anger and how a quiet offering may soften fierce wrath. The proverb describes the practical reality of diffusing conflict, yet it also invites reflection on motive and integrity. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the tension between wisdom and manipulation, the power of humility in resolving disputes, and how righteous intentions must guide every effort to restore peace.

Lesson 36-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


