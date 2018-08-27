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8/27/18 #GOLDENCROSS P_pe to Resign! LOST BOYS author M_rdered #GENSIX
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6 views • January 02, 2021
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8/27/18 Archbishop Vigano calls for the resigination of P_pe Fr_ncis as the last day of The World Meeting of Families comes to end in Dublin Ireland. Meanwhile, Mark M_nnie, co author of THE L_ST BOYS OF B_RD ISLAND was found dead at a South African farm.
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https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2018/06/20/cardinal-theodore-mccarrick-former-archbishop-of-washington-has-been-removed-from-ministry-after-a-sex-abuse-allegation/?utm_term=.2c11b1414f6d
https://neonnettle.com/features/1503-detective-who-exposed-elite-pedophile-ring-found-dead
UK backed Melema's response to Trump:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGzgvhcvq8w
Suidlanders is an organization trying to expose the plan for genocide and land expropriation against white South African farmers:
https://www.suidlanders.org
Please look into UBUNTU, the movement created by Michael Tellinger in South Africa to combat the Globalist Banksters:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Together we are Awakening out of the nightmare of Globalist social engineering to restore Liberty, our Republics and Awareness of our God-given inherent right to freedom and self-governance. WE ARE FREE!
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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
8/27/18 Archbishop Vigano calls for the resigination of P_pe Fr_ncis as the last day of The World Meeting of Families comes to end in Dublin Ireland. Meanwhile, Mark M_nnie, co author of THE L_ST BOYS OF B_RD ISLAND was found dead at a South African farm.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
http://leozagami.com/
Help end the statute of limitations on sexual abuse:
pahouse.com/Rozzi/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2018/06/20/cardinal-theodore-mccarrick-former-archbishop-of-washington-has-been-removed-from-ministry-after-a-sex-abuse-allegation/?utm_term=.2c11b1414f6d
https://neonnettle.com/features/1503-detective-who-exposed-elite-pedophile-ring-found-dead
UK backed Melema's response to Trump:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGzgvhcvq8w
Suidlanders is an organization trying to expose the plan for genocide and land expropriation against white South African farmers:
https://www.suidlanders.org
Please look into UBUNTU, the movement created by Michael Tellinger in South Africa to combat the Globalist Banksters:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Together we are Awakening out of the nightmare of Globalist social engineering to restore Liberty, our Republics and Awareness of our God-given inherent right to freedom and self-governance. WE ARE FREE!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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