Rapture Dream Readiness

We are so close to Jesus' calling that we should be ready to go at any time. Otherwise, we will be left behind.

The Salvation prayer:

I accept Jesus Christ as my savior. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.

