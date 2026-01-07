He Could Have Been King. Watch What He Did Instead.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 8, 1790: George Washington delivered the first State of the Union. It wasn't a royal decree. It was a job report. No applause. No guests. Just the shortest annual message in history. He could have acted like a king. Instead, he called for an armed, educated people ready to defend their own liberty. He established the standard for a free republic - defense, war powers, education, debt and more - and showed us exactly how it’s done.
Path to Liberty: January 7, 2026