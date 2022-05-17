New Important Angel Visit 05/17/2022

In 2010 an Angel told Terry Bennett that "Greece is going to want another Alexander the Great. Italy is going to want an Emperor. Spain is going to want a king and France is going to want another Napoleon. Chris Reed also had an Angelic visit on the 13nth of May, 2022. The Angel told Chris the exact same thing. All of this will be right before the Antichrist takes the stage!00:00 Disclaimer02:47 Terry Bennett 201005:34 Angelic Visit by Chris Reed13:37 Video Clip of Chris Reed23:20 Daniel 7 - The Four Beasts26:53 What if she is telling the Truth?28:52 Jews begin to Build Third Temple31:01 Prophecy Club App32:09 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112