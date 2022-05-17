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New Important Angel Visit 05/17/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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141 views • May 17, 2022
In 2010 an Angel told Terry Bennett that "Greece is going to want another Alexander the Great. Italy is going to want an Emperor. Spain is going to want a king and France is going to want another Napoleon. Chris Reed also had an Angelic visit on the 13nth of May, 2022. The Angel told Chris the exact same thing. All of this will be right before the Antichrist takes the stage!

00:00 Disclaimer
02:47 Terry Bennett 2010
05:34 Angelic Visit by Chris Reed
13:37 Video Clip of Chris Reed
23:20 Daniel 7 - The Four Beasts
26:53 What if she is telling the Truth?
28:52 Jews begin to Build Third Temple
31:01 Prophecy Club App
32:09 Joseph’s Kitchen

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