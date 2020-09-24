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Bloomberg LIES About Breonna Taylor, George Floyd & Others Louisville
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14 views • September 24, 2020
Gotta debunk the incessant LIES about Breonna Taylor, George Floyd & others involving the Louisville riots wherever you see em.
From this full stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58gknk-ymEg&;t=4514s
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#louisville #Bloomberg #breonnataylor
From this full stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58gknk-ymEg&;t=4514s
Donate on Streamlabs: https://www.streamlabs.com/DuerstStreams
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
#louisville #Bloomberg #breonnataylor
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