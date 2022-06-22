A run on Chinese banks? Don't believe the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine. It can't happen, since the citizens own them all. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220622

31 views • June 22, 2022

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/23/a-run-on-chinese-banks-dont-believe-the-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-it-cant-happen-since-the-citizens-own-them-all-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220622/

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