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Our Week Ahead April 5-12, 2021
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30 views • April 04, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at the energies surrounding the week ahead to see what might be in the news or what we might have in store.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
Become a Patron today for A Peek at Your Week!
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Follow me on Telegram for updates!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
I am on Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
Become a Patron today for A Peek at Your Week!
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Follow me on Telegram for updates!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
I am on Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
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