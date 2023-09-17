Create New Account
IODINE - THE ULTIMATE FLUORIDE DETOX!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://youtu.be/zVkx7xPERws

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - https://youtu.be/nf5irL9_Xv4

Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


IODINE - THE ULTIMATE FLUORIDE DETOX!


In today's world, so many people have a massive accumulation of fluoride, which causes calcification throughout the whole body, including the pineal gland.


Fluoride toxicity issues are something you do not want to leave unresolved as it will induce many ill effects in a person's body. In today's video, I share with you the world's best way to detox the body of fluoride effectively, and that is by ingesting an iodine based supplement known as Lugols Iodine.


If you want to learn why Iodine is the ultimate fluoride detox, watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
how to decalcify your pineal glandiodine fluoride detoxfluoride detoxiodine fluoridehow to remove fluoride from bodydetoxed my body from fluoridehow to get rid of fluoride in your bodyhow to get rid of fluoride in the bodydo you need a fluoride detoxwhole body fluoride detoxhow to flush fluoride from your bodya guide to removing fluoridehow to detox fluorides from your bodysuper method to detox fluoride from the body

