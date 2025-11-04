🎵 I'm not a science experiment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse 1 In a lab coat, they observe, with a cold, calculating stare, I'm a variable, a subject, a number, not a care. They inject, they expose, they measure, they test, My body's response, my health's a contest. Chorus I feel like a science experiment, a rat in a maze, A pawn in their game, a price to be paid. I'm more than a data point, a trend on a graph, I'm a human being, not a lab rat's laugh. Verse 2 They say it's for progress, for the greater good, But I feel like a specimen, misunderstood. My consent's a form, my voice unheard, I'm a means to an end, a tool to be used. Bridge In the name of science, they justify, The invasion of my body, my privacy. But I won't be a silent participant, In this experiment of manipulation. Chorus I feel like a science experiment, a test tube's contents, A subject, a specimen, a means to an end. But I won't be a victim, I won't be a pawn, I'll take back my power, I'll break the mold, I'll stand. Outro So here's to the rebels, the questioners, the free, To those who won't settle for a life on a leash. Remember, you're not a science experiment, You're a human being, with a voice, with a heart, with a soul, with a life.