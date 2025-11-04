BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 I'm not a science experiment
15 views • 1 day ago
Set in alternative rock, the song opens with tight, clinical drums and sparse bass beneath a staccato, clean guitar riff, evoking tension and detachment, Verses layer in subtle synth textures, echoing the sterile "lab" feel, The chorus bursts in with distorted guitars and dynamic drumming, contrasting with the restrained verses, Verse two adds dissonant guitar notes and slightly heavier bass, heightening unease, The bridge strips back to bass and drums, with angular guitar effects, building intensity, For the outro, instruments join in unison, guitars swelling and drums intensifying, before a sudden, resolute cut-off

Verse 1 In a lab coat, they observe, with a cold, calculating stare, I'm a variable, a subject, a number, not a care. They inject, they expose, they measure, they test, My body's response, my health's a contest. Chorus I feel like a science experiment, a rat in a maze, A pawn in their game, a price to be paid. I'm more than a data point, a trend on a graph, I'm a human being, not a lab rat's laugh. Verse 2 They say it's for progress, for the greater good, But I feel like a specimen, misunderstood. My consent's a form, my voice unheard, I'm a means to an end, a tool to be used. Bridge In the name of science, they justify, The invasion of my body, my privacy. But I won't be a silent participant, In this experiment of manipulation. Chorus I feel like a science experiment, a test tube's contents, A subject, a specimen, a means to an end. But I won't be a victim, I won't be a pawn, I'll take back my power, I'll break the mold, I'll stand. Outro So here's to the rebels, the questioners, the free, To those who won't settle for a life on a leash. Remember, you're not a science experiment, You're a human being, with a voice, with a heart, with a soul, with a life.

Keywords
set in alternative rockthe song opens with tightclinical drums and sparse bass beneath a staccatoclean guitar riffevoking tension and detachmentverses layer in subtle synth texturesechoing the sterile feelthe chorus bursts in with distorted guitars and dynamic drummingcontrasting with the restrained versesverse two adds dissonant guitar notes and slightly heavier bassheightening uneasethe bridge strips back to bass and drumswith angular guitar effectsbuilding intensityfor the outroinstruments join in unisonguitars swelling and drums intensifyingbefore a sudden
