SHaDoWCa7 plays Waltz No. 2 (The Second Waltz) by Dmitri Shostakovich on PIANO
SHaDoWCa7
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original posting of this song on February 16, 2017.
Below is her original description:

"Here is my cover of my most favorite waltz of all time!  "The Second Waltz" by Dmitri Shostakovich!  Please forgive all my mistakes!  I tried hard to concentrate, but it was very difficult during Sub-Zero's (my husband's) cute antics! *hehehe*  He is such a sweetheart, and I love him so much!  This is Sub-Zero's favorite waltz too! :D  I hope you enjoy watching!  God bless you! ^^ ♥"

Keywords
musicpianodancecreepyscaryclassicalhauntedrussiansoviet unionsolowaltzeeriecover songspooky1938pianistdestiny crossshadowca7dmitrymysterious handshadow music

