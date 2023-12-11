SHaDoWCa7 plays Waltz No. 2 (The Second Waltz) by Dmitri Shostakovich on PIANO

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original posting of this song on February 16, 2017.
Below is her original description:
"Here is my cover of my most favorite waltz of all time! "The Second Waltz" by Dmitri Shostakovich! Please forgive all my mistakes! I tried hard to concentrate, but it was very difficult during Sub-Zero's (my husband's) cute antics! *hehehe* He is such a sweetheart, and I love him so much! This is Sub-Zero's favorite waltz too! :D I hope you enjoy watching! God bless you! ^^ ♥"
