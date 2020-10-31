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Guernsey State Park: Stone Passages
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58 views • October 31, 2020
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of Guernsey State Park in Southeastern Wyoming. It is a special place for me to go whenever I need to renew my spirit. The stone structure displayed in these images is known as the "Castle", built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Depression Era. The arches and steps have always inspired me to imagine another world beyond my daily routines. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
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