Judging Long Distance Relationships

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux's 25 March 2026 Wednesday Night Live livestream fields calls tying IQ to comedy, curiosity to kids' creativity, and post-divorce dating to moral virtues, breaking down foundational values for ethical clarity and personal power.
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0:00:00Introduction and Thanks
0:01:05Chuck Norris and Comedy
0:02:14IQ and Comedians
0:04:18The Absurdity of Creativity
0:05:50Sustaining Creative Energy
0:09:34The Challenge of Creativity
0:11:14Music and Artistic Decline
0:15:57The Dangers of Complacency
0:18:59Creativity vs. Repetition
0:27:38The Importance of Curiosity
0:30:03The Power of Play
0:31:36The Loss of Creative Impulse
0:32:43Engaging with the Future
0:33:19Updates on Relationships
0:40:47Navigating Family Dynamics
0:41:03The Art of Communication
0:50:36Parenting and Relationships
0:57:50Exploring Christian Moral Virtues
1:04:39Cardinal Virtues and Their Importance
1:14:43The Challenge of Virtue in Life
1:20:03Practical Advice for Future Relationships
1:21:36Negotiating for Future Children