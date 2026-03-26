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Judging Long Distance Relationships
Stefan Molyneux
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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux's 25 March 2026 Wednesday Night Live livestream fields calls tying IQ to comedy, curiosity to kids' creativity, and post-divorce dating to moral virtues, breaking down foundational values for ethical clarity and personal power.


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Keywords
comedyevidencecreativityphilosophyreasoniqethicsstefan molyneuxrelationshipslivestreamcuriosityvirtues
Chapters

0:00:00Introduction and Thanks

0:01:05Chuck Norris and Comedy

0:02:14IQ and Comedians

0:04:18The Absurdity of Creativity

0:05:50Sustaining Creative Energy

0:09:34The Challenge of Creativity

0:11:14Music and Artistic Decline

0:15:57The Dangers of Complacency

0:18:59Creativity vs. Repetition

0:27:38The Importance of Curiosity

0:30:03The Power of Play

0:31:36The Loss of Creative Impulse

0:32:43Engaging with the Future

0:33:19Updates on Relationships

0:40:47Navigating Family Dynamics

0:41:03The Art of Communication

0:50:36Parenting and Relationships

0:57:50Exploring Christian Moral Virtues

1:04:39Cardinal Virtues and Their Importance

1:14:43The Challenge of Virtue in Life

1:20:03Practical Advice for Future Relationships

1:21:36Negotiating for Future Children

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy