Citizen Budgets And The Problem Of The Unelected Bureaucracy

It is a universal desire to be a citizen, despite this most people are not clear on what a citizen is. It is enough we know a citizen has more rights than a resident alien. Despite this the focus of most nations and people is on human rights. These are rights belonging to all persons regardless of any particulars, such as citizenship. The budget of the state often carries a lot of line items that have more to do with human rights than the rights of citizens. This talk looks at the issues relating to rights, particularly the tension between human rights and citizen rights and how these impact money and how money impacts our understanding of rights. This may be the most important talk you have listened to. But you will need to listen to the end to grasp the conclusion.