HE PUAPUA – Institutional Racism Comes to New Zealand

nzcpr.com - March 25, 2021A recent report produced by the Ministry for Maori Development outlining a plan for implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, raises important questions: Is Jacinda Ardern governing on behalf of the people of New Zealand, or is she turning this county into an outpost of the UN?Looking at her track record as Prime Minister, it certainly appears as if she’s being driven by the dictates of the UN. She admitted as much in a 2019 speech to the Bill Gates Foundation, when she described how she was enacting the UN’s Agenda 2030 in New Zealand: “We have incorporated the principles of the 2030 Agenda into our domestic policy-making in a way that we hope will drive system-level actions.”At no time has she informed New Zealanders that Agenda 2030 is the blueprint for domestic policy.Her Zero Carbon Act, which she boasted is world-leading in its severity, is being imposed to satisfy the UN’s Paris Agreement, even though it will have a disastrous impact on New Zealand’s living standards and way of life.As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, we are now finding out that worse is still to come. The Prime Minister intends embedding the objectives of the highly controversial UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into our legal and regulatory framework – a dreadful act of betrayal that will deliver control of New Zealand to the tribal elite in the final step to separatism.To appreciate why this is regarded as treachery by so many New Zealanders, it is important understand the history.The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which was adopted by the General Assembly on 13 September 2007, consists of 46 non-binding, aspirational Articles. If implemented into law, they would confer special rights and privileges that would elevate tribal groups above all other citizens, giving them effective control of law-making, land and resources.Links:Bill setting up Maori wards:www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_105854/local-electoral-māori-wards-and-māori-constituenciesA Maori Health system is set up:www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/21/new-zealand-announces-radical-shakeup-of-health-system-district-health-board-dhbThe BFD : “The Final Step to Separatism.”