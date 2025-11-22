WINSTON CHURCHILL: A ZIONIST TRAITOR

his motivations, so let me clear up some facts: His mother, Jennie Jerome (later Lady Randolph Churchill), was an American socialite from a wealthy New York family. Her father, Leonard Jerome, was of French Huguenot and Anglo-American ancestry (supposedly) and was a newspaper owner and involved in Wall Street. It has been claimed for a century that Churchill's mother was Jewish and that he owed his Zionist agenda to his ancestry.





This may very well be the case considering this strange video and everything he did to destroy Europe and England, mainly. The Balfour Declaration (November 2, 1917) was issued when Churchill was Minister of Munitions. However, he later played an important role in its implementation and defense. As Secretary of State for the Colonies, Churchill reaffirmed the declaration’s commitments, created the British Mandate for Palestine, negotiated with Chaim Weizmann, and pushed back against Cabinet attempts to dilute Zionist policy.





He believed a Jewish homeland in Palestine aligned with British geopolitical aims after the fall of the Ottoman Empire. Churchill visited Palestine in 1921 as Colonial Secretary: Separated Transjordan (now Jordan) from Mandatory Palestine, reaffirmed British support for a “Jewish National Home,” and allowed Jewish immigration.





Churchill and Count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi:

He, like many of today's leaders, showed himself more concerned with the Zionist Agenda than preserving British lives by accepting the many peace offers Adolf Hitler sent before WWII exploded. In the 1930s and 1940s, Churchill gave several speeches promoting a “United States of Europe,” which aligned with Kalergi’s vision. He wrote the preface for Kalergi's book ''An Idea Conquers the World.'' Churchill became a Freemason on May 24, 1901, at the Studholme Lodge No. 1591 (London). He was 26.





In short, Winston Churchill might not have been a Jew, but he was most definitely a high-ranked Freemason: A Zionist who perverted the course of history and who endorsed the plan to destroy Europe via WWII followed by a massive invasion of 3rd world citizens, which we are suffering now.