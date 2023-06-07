ISAIAH 14 and JOB 25 With The REVELATIONS STAND as Eternal Witnesses to The TRUTH. The ETERNAL WORD

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The Truth mirrored from the Zack Wintz YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
Quotation from original video description….”This is The Most Profound Video The Lord has Ever Given me The Honor to do ... I will do it again to refine it... JOB 25 Proves that we are Bound to an Insect in the Pit that will RISE ABOVE the Princes of EL....Now You KNOW that the Twin Towers represented the Twin System from the Bible. This Changes the WORLD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and The Vatican is Built in the IMAGE of the SERPENT.. End of Story .Serpent Twin System........It was Very Late and I Had to post This ASAP... It Refused the File 3 times!!"
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee