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Creatives Chat with Tom Peluso | Ep 13
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0 view • December 09, 2021
Ep 13 - This week we virtually travel to paradise and connect on a deeper level with Tom Peluso - one of Honolulu's most talented yogis and multifaceted master of self-creation. We're bringing the Aloha spirit and good vibes to ignite our creative nature.
Join us as we dive into the creative flow and chat about who knows what.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
Join us as we dive into the creative flow and chat about who knows what.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
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