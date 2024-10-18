💥 Understanding Migraines & Their Triggers 🧠

⚡️ Migraine sufferers, we feel you! 😣





💥 These aren’t just regular headaches—they’re intense, pounding, and throbbing headaches that can knock you down. 😵💫





But what’s causing them? 🤔





🤝🧑 Let’s decode it together with Dr. Scott Vrzal a kinesiologist and the author of The Headache Advantage 👇





🎶 https://ln.run/9J55Q





🤔 Did you know that migraines can be triggered by high serotonin levels?





🚨 😲This neurotransmitter dilates blood vessels in the brain, and under chronic stress—like concussions or post-concussion syndrome—it can cause those dreaded full-head migraines. 😓





🔍✨Want to know more about how stress impacts your brain? Stay tuned by clicking the link in our bio or description above 📎👆