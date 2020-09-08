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COMMUNIST SUBVERSION OF AMERICA: PART 1
The Friendly Evangelist
The Friendly Evangelist
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349 views • September 08, 2020
➡️DEMORALIZATION⬅️:
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▶️ America and Americans have been subverted by Marxist, Leninist Communist Ideology for DECADES, if not for almost 100 YEARS.
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▶️Americans have been Hoodwinked about How Espionage TRULY works. As the Former KGB officer and defector, Yuri Bezmenov, states in the video, 85% of Spying is IDEOLOGICAL SUBVERSION OR ACTIVE MEASURES (Активные Мероприятия). This is similar to the warfare Ukraine and Russia has engaged in, called HYBRID WARFARE, where the lines between digital and physical space has been blurred because of propaganda through Psychological Warfare (Psy-Ops). Here, however, this "hybrid warfare" was the CONTINUOUS BARRAGE of Leninist-Marxist ideas and how BAD and EVIL America was/has/is/always been. By also removing the MORALS of God and the Bible, and with it, the MORALE of young Americans as a United People without teaching the Foundational Ideals that made this country into the hope of the world that it was and still is to this day, the perverted ideas of BIGGER GOVERNMENT CONTROL and LOSS OF INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY has allowed America to be divided into violent factions and illogical racial discord that threatens to split the country into pieces, funded once again by the same International Bankers who created COMMUNISM and FASCISM.
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▶️ DEMORALIZATION takes at least 15-20 years because it takes that long to educate a generation of students in a country of your enemy and expose to the ideology of your enemy, in this case, the "enemy" being the United States of America. In 2020, this OBJECTIVE has been FULLY ACHIEVED.

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Keywords
libertypoliticsamericabiblegodjesusrussiadeep stateciacommunismisraelgovernmentconspiracynew world orderrothschildrockefellermossadukrainesoviet unionyuri bezmenovkgbcoronaviruscovid-19plandemic
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