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Strange, Weird and Unexplained True Stories
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69 views • March 21, 2022
Strange, Weird and Unexplained True Stories is a look at how this world can be unexplainable at times. Do things always work out in our highest and best good? Archer shares a few of his stories. Think about your stories that fit into this category.
Feel free to comment and ask questions.
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Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
Feel free to comment and ask questions.
Please follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out on upcoming videos.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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