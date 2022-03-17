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Proof Biden Wanted War In Ukraine
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31 views • March 17, 2022
This truly was a wag the dog situation that is out of control. Biden is the disaster that is causing the problems you see everywhere, and he is doing it intentionally.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Pearson Sharp - Did Biden instigate the Russian war in Ukraine?
https://www.oann.com/did-biden-instigate-the-russian-war-in-ukraine/
2) CNN - Ukrainians “Watched In Shock” As Biden Gave “Green Light” To Putin To Invade Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeBkQ8DnSrA
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Pearson Sharp - Did Biden instigate the Russian war in Ukraine?
https://www.oann.com/did-biden-instigate-the-russian-war-in-ukraine/
2) CNN - Ukrainians “Watched In Shock” As Biden Gave “Green Light” To Putin To Invade Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeBkQ8DnSrA
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