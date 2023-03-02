https://gettr.com/post/p2aa0l0a01e

【[email protected] 】03/02/2023 William Robinson, the contributor for conservative Christian columns for Newsmax, thinks the CCP and President Xi Jinping are absolute monsters. What they have done is destroy the country for most Chinese people. And now they are coming for the US. America must resist them at every turn. And it's either destroying them or they destroy the US. But Miles Guo is amazing, he loves America, and he used to love his country so much.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 Newsmax保守派基督教专栏撰稿人威廉·罗宾逊认为，中共和习主席是绝对的魔鬼，其行为是在摧毁中国。而现在，中共正在摧毁美国。美国必须全副武装抵制中共。美国要么摧毁中共，要么被中共摧毁。郭文贵先生很了不起，他热爱美国，他也非常热爱自己的国家。





