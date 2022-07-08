Ep. 58 Solar Flares, Timeline Shifts, Ascension Symptoms, and More

Lets discuss: New Earth, Ascension, Timeline Shifts, Why are we feeling such INTENSE Energies!?, Solar Flares, Schumann Resonance, and How Can We Navigate These Shifting Times?



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