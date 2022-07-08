Ep. 58 Solar Flares, Timeline Shifts, Ascension Symptoms, and More

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lets discuss: New Earth, Ascension, Timeline Shifts, Why are we feeling such INTENSE Energies!?, Solar Flares, Schumann Resonance, and How Can We Navigate These Shifting Times?
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Instagram: Roots.Restored.Wellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Join me live Mondays on Facebook around 1:30 pm MST!
Youtube & Brighteon: Roots Restored Wellness
TikTok: @rootsrestoredwellness