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Alex Jones Mocks Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
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54 views • April 03, 2020
Alex Jones in another classic video, mocking the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Britain was in an uproar over the hiking of tuition fees which now are as high as £9,000 per YEAR for UK nationals to study for an undergraduate degree. An angry mob kicked at and surrounded Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2010. To be fair, his imitation of the royals is pretty good....
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