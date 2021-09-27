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TAKE NOTES... They are educated on their laws and there fore are untouchable.
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341 views • September 27, 2021
Disclosure HUB, [27.09.21 06:20]
[Forwarded from Vault Constitutional Awakening]
This is the best video ive ever seen..... TAKE NOTES... They are educated on their laws and there fore are untouchable.... share this everywhere and get educated on your laws ASAP..
Aroma - CANADA 🇨🇦 A group of friends are eating at a food court and the police is called on them because they are not vaccinated, and or showing their vaccine passports.
(https://t.me/disclosurehub)@disclosurehub
[Forwarded from Vault Constitutional Awakening]
This is the best video ive ever seen..... TAKE NOTES... They are educated on their laws and there fore are untouchable.... share this everywhere and get educated on your laws ASAP..
Aroma - CANADA 🇨🇦 A group of friends are eating at a food court and the police is called on them because they are not vaccinated, and or showing their vaccine passports.
(https://t.me/disclosurehub)@disclosurehub
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