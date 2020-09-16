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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club - Civil War of 2020, life on Venus, Covid created in lab, climate change
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
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8 views • September 16, 2020
Controversial and unapologetic counterpropaganda!

Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss the Civil War of 2020 (BLM/Antifa), life on Venus, Covid created in Wuhan lab, climate change and chemtrails, and oh, so much more!

Skip forward to the 14 minute mark.

Recorded: Sept 15, 2020

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.

Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and Pres. of UFOiTeam.

Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.

Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsconspiracycommentarycounterpropaganda
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