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RED ALERTS IN ISRAEL: As Dozens of Rockets were launched from Gaza!!
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349 views • February 23, 2020
RED ALERTS IN ISRAEL At 5:32PM red alerts sounded in multiple cities in Southern #Israel. Multiple iron dome missiles were deployed. Unknown if any hits confirmed. #Gaza #Palestine
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