Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ETHICAL AI: THE KEY TO A FREE AND THRIVING FUTURE - pt 1
33 views
channel image
Thrive
Published Yesterday |

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/


The endgame of the New World Order seems to be technocratic tyranny culminating in complete control of all humans and ultimately turning over our freedom and our consciousness to elite sociopaths and their digital robots. Matthew

James Bailey, Katalin Walcott, and Rajiv Malhotra are pioneering the moral philosophy and the cutting-edge technology that can safeguard our personal and data sovereignty.


Rajiv Malhotra

https://www.rajivmalhotra.com

https://www.rajivmalhotra.com/books

Keywords
freedomsciencetechnologyaiartificial intelligencefutureethicsthrive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket