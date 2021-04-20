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From his very own mouth
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100 views • April 20, 2021
Gates advocating for population reduction through a policy of state run vaccinations right before the Plandemic started.
Yet no one appears to remember that.
Short time memory issues?
Perhaps.
Want to do something about it?
Stop buying his products, Microsoft windows based computers, Intel chipsets, Clouds, and all that comes from him.
Yet no one appears to remember that.
Short time memory issues?
Perhaps.
Want to do something about it?
Stop buying his products, Microsoft windows based computers, Intel chipsets, Clouds, and all that comes from him.
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