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Webster Griffin Tarpley Exposes Eugenics and the State Depopulation Agenda
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100 views • September 10, 2020
Webster Griffin Tarpley articulately explains the Eugenics New World Order depopulation agenda as well as the appalling views of most Eugenicists including John P. Holdren, Maurice Strong, Cass Sunstein, the Rockefellers, Henry Kissinger, as well as Bill & Melinda Gates. John P. Holdren called himself a Neo-Malthusian, describing 'population as the root of all human problems'.
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