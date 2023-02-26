https://gettr.com/post/p29s5p96d04
2023.02.25 The New Federal State of China has no slogans, only actions in living up to the sacred mission bestowed by God.
新中国联邦在不负上天赋予的神圣使命方面没有口号，只有行动。
