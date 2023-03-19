FALSE PROPHET BENNY HINN EXPOSED!

BENNY HINN HAS BEEN FLEECING CHRISTIANS FOR DECADES NOW. HE LIVES LIKE A KING WHILE HIS FAKE HEALINGS HAVE LEFT DISABLED HUMAN'S SUFFERING FOR A LONG TIME NOW. BENNY EVEN CHEATED ON HIS WIFE THAT MAKES HEM LESS THAN AN ANGEL. MAYBE SOMEDAY BENNY WILL REPENT AND MEND HIS DECEPTIVE WAYS. SEND TO EVERYONE