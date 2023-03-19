Create New Account
FALSE PROPHET BENNY HINN EXPOSED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday |

BENNY HINN HAS BEEN FLEECING CHRISTIANS FOR DECADES NOW. HE LIVES LIKE A KING WHILE HIS FAKE HEALINGS HAVE LEFT DISABLED HUMAN'S SUFFERING FOR A LONG TIME NOW. BENNY EVEN CHEATED ON HIS WIFE THAT MAKES HEM LESS THAN AN ANGEL. MAYBE SOMEDAY BENNY WILL REPENT AND MEND HIS DECEPTIVE WAYS. SEND TO EVERYONE

politicsaliensreligiondeadend timesfalse flagsbiblical prophecy

