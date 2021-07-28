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HUNTINGTON BEACH RESTAURANT ONLY ACCEPTING NON-VACCINATED CUSTOMERS, LIBERALS LOSE THEIR MINDS.
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153 views • July 28, 2021
When restaurants across California halted indoor dining as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach continued to welcome patrons.
When officials issued an order for establishments to mandate face coverings to stem the spread of the virus, the Orange County eatery declared itself a mask-free zone and required that diners remove them before entering.
This week, the Italian restaurant issued another decree: Proof of being unvaccinated is required for entry.
Two signs bearing the message were taped to the windows of the restaurant, which is nestled between a gym and a sustainable beauty salon in a small strip mall at Hamilton Avenue and Brookhurst Street.
Liberals took to Twitter and made the story trend, commenting how unfair the policy was, not realizing liberals from CNN, MSNBC and Democrats have suggested vaccine passes to enter certain public places. Don Lemon even suggested what some countries in Europe are doing, not allowing unvaccinated into supermarkets to shop for their families.
The same liberals that are howling at this restaurant's police were applauding artists like Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen for only allowing vaccinated fans to see them in concert.
When officials issued an order for establishments to mandate face coverings to stem the spread of the virus, the Orange County eatery declared itself a mask-free zone and required that diners remove them before entering.
This week, the Italian restaurant issued another decree: Proof of being unvaccinated is required for entry.
Two signs bearing the message were taped to the windows of the restaurant, which is nestled between a gym and a sustainable beauty salon in a small strip mall at Hamilton Avenue and Brookhurst Street.
Liberals took to Twitter and made the story trend, commenting how unfair the policy was, not realizing liberals from CNN, MSNBC and Democrats have suggested vaccine passes to enter certain public places. Don Lemon even suggested what some countries in Europe are doing, not allowing unvaccinated into supermarkets to shop for their families.
The same liberals that are howling at this restaurant's police were applauding artists like Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen for only allowing vaccinated fans to see them in concert.
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