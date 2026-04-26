👑 Dream ballroom pitch amid shooting chaos

Demented Don didn’t miss a chance to market his long-obsessed-over White House ballroom, using the incident as a convenient excuse...

.... There will be some shots fired in the room tonight - Karoline Leavitt said last night before event.

She was of course talking about Trump’s "jokes". Umm...? Here's the link if missed:

https://www.brighteon.com/f15940b7-43f1-483e-bcfd-ec70b657f87e



Adding:

Israel hires Trump’s former campaign manager to influence AI

Brad Parscale, who was responsible for Trump’s 2016 and 2020 electoral campaigns, now works for the Israeli propaganda machine.

Parscale claimed that AI models “were predominantly drawing on anti-Israel information that fueled negative sentiment about the country.”

👉 But since September last year, he’s been in charge of fixing this for the Zionist regime, with the help of a multi-million-dollar AI-influencing campaign.

His team spreads Israel-friendly content through nine websites, which are aimed at directly affecting the responses generated by top consumer AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.