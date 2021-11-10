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Greater New York Dentist Meeting 2021 | AlphaProMed
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13 views • November 10, 2021
The Greater New York Dental Meeting 2021 (GNYDM) is the largest dental and healthcare event in the United States, where 1000s of dentists participate in the world’s largest Dental Congress.
The heart-winning fact of this meeting is that you can pre-register, visit the exhibit floor, and attend education programs absolutely free. At its 95th Annual session, over 52,000 dentists attended the meeting also, there were 1,600+ Technical Exhibits from all 50 states and 156 countries, demonstrating the latest technology for the dental profession.
Can't wait to e-see you all there!
Save the date: November 26 - 1 December 2021
#dentistmeeting #dentistmeeting2021
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For more information, visit our website: https://alphapromed.com/greater-new-york-dental-meeting-2021/
The heart-winning fact of this meeting is that you can pre-register, visit the exhibit floor, and attend education programs absolutely free. At its 95th Annual session, over 52,000 dentists attended the meeting also, there were 1,600+ Technical Exhibits from all 50 states and 156 countries, demonstrating the latest technology for the dental profession.
Can't wait to e-see you all there!
Save the date: November 26 - 1 December 2021
#dentistmeeting #dentistmeeting2021
-------------------------------
Want to connect on Social Media?
Like us on Facebook - https://bit.ly/3nPjeLo
Follow us on Twitter - https://bit.ly/2ZdDQ5z
Follow us on Instagram - https://bit.ly/3AqqcKa
For more information, visit our website: https://alphapromed.com/greater-new-york-dental-meeting-2021/
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