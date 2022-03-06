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Get Wisdom Radio Sow - Halloween History and Hazards
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24 views • March 06, 2022
VA #38 Halloween History and Hazards
Description: Halloween History and Hazards
Where did Halloween come from? Was it just a pagan ritual, or something deeply spiritual with a divine purpose? How do Halloweens of history compared to current celebrations reveal hidden truth about today’s world? Is there anything sinister and even hazardous about celebrating Halloween? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the very real risks of visiting haunted houses and watching horror movies, particularly by children, and how to avoid the “trick or treat” hazards. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Halloween History and Hazards
Where did Halloween come from? Was it just a pagan ritual, or something deeply spiritual with a divine purpose? How do Halloweens of history compared to current celebrations reveal hidden truth about today’s world? Is there anything sinister and even hazardous about celebrating Halloween? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the very real risks of visiting haunted houses and watching horror movies, particularly by children, and how to avoid the “trick or treat” hazards. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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