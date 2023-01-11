Comments from the Peanut Gallery; Who is Pulling Out the Road Signs?

Part 8, The Galilee Gathering was common knowledge to everyone when Matthew, Mark, Luke & John were written. Those who want it scrubbed from history, (and from the minds of man) have had a lot of unwitting help with their chore.
